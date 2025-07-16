M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,170 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,464,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 902,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,280,000 after purchasing an additional 264,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Qorvo by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,067,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 231,729 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

