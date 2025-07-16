M&T Bank Corp Acquires 297 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.02 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.