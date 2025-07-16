M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,274 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after acquiring an additional 315,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after buying an additional 1,121,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $156,263.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,207.74. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

