M&T Bank Corp Acquires 606 Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.2%

X stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. United States Steel Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

