M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

