M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,050 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ELF stock opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $195.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,370,541.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,688.16. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $2,021,946.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,388.37. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,207 shares of company stock worth $25,252,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

