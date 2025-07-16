M&T Bank Corp Buys 20,071 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $429,197.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,643,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,621.44. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 15.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

