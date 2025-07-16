M&T Bank Corp Buys 443 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Duolingo by 323.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $515.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

DUOL opened at $378.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 186.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,927,975. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total transaction of $3,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,288.08. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $27,646,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

