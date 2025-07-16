M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

