M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

