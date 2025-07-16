M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $11,545,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,125 shares in the company, valued at $48,712,072.50. The trade was a 19.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. This trade represents a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,965,984 shares of company stock worth $178,631,873 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

