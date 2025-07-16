M&T Bank Corp Has $590,000 Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BROS opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 163.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

