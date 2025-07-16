M&T Bank Corp Has $617,000 Stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 497.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.