M&T Bank Corp Has $619,000 Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

About Gen Digital



Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

