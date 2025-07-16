M&T Bank Corp Has $627,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $222.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

