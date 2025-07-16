M&T Bank Corp Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $290.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.17 and its 200-day moving average is $278.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 21.18%. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.32, for a total transaction of $382,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,521,672. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $362,383.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,159.80. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.44.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

