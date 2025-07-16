M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 85.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

