M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. Baird R W cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the sale, the director owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

