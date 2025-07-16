M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get XPO alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in XPO by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 22.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.