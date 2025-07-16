M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,208 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,839,000 after purchasing an additional 79,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 172.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NYSE:ALK opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

