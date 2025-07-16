M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,365 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 40.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,056.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,105.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Up 1.5%

CIEN opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.