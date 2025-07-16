M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,104 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

