M&T Bank Corp Sells 24,635 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RB Global were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get RB Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $111.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,311.04. This trade represents a 62.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,302.32. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of RB Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.