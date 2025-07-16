M&T Bank Corp Sells 31,026 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 31,026 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after purchasing an additional 996,589 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,061 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 669,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,252 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

