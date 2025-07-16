M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,530 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $703,062.36. This trade represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,917,995.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,477.06. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,233 shares of company stock valued at $17,016,443. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

