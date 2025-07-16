M&T Bank Corp Sells 70 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Amundi boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $195.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.05.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

