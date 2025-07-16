M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AZEK alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares in the company, valued at $43,832,121. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.50 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.