M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in M&T Bank by 104.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $197.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.21. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.48.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

