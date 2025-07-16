Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,351,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after purchasing an additional 933,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Mueller Industries by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,058,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,029,000 after purchasing an additional 665,413 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

