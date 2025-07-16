Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.50. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

MVBF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mvb Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MVBF

Mvb Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $23.39 on Monday. Mvb Financial has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mvb Financial

In other Mvb Financial news, insider Joseph Ryan Rodriguez bought 4,125 shares of Mvb Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,125 shares in the company, valued at $74,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry F. Mazza sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $121,765.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 626,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,955,001.42. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mvb Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mvb Financial by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mvb Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.