Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.99. 995,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,402,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.05.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nauticus Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

