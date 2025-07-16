NB Bancorp (NBBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect NB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, analysts expect NB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NBBK stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.46. NB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Francis Orfanello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $85,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 130,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,750.33. This represents a 3.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NB Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in NB Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

