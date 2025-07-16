nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCNO. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.77.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, Director Pierre Naude sold 30,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $707,135.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,197,120 shares in the company, valued at $27,533,760. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $151,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 243,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,673. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,049 shares of company stock worth $1,449,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of nCino by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

