New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

AMZN opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day moving average is $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,442,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total value of $551,665,621.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 895,279,901 shares in the company, valued at $202,234,776,836.89. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,602,037 shares of company stock worth $3,044,172,641 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

