New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. Wall Street Zen raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. First Beijing Investment Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,997.8% during the first quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,456,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196,281 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,454,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,566 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $75,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,894,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,979 shares during the period.

Shares of EDU opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.28. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $87.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

