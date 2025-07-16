New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. Wall Street Zen raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Shares of EDU opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.28. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $87.26.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.
