NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in NewMarket by 557.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NewMarket by 185.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 39.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,989.94. This trade represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $723.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NewMarket Corporation has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $743.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $666.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.42.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $700.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

