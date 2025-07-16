NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.55.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,933 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 30,644,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,055 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,581,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

