Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nextracker from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Nextracker Trading Up 5.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

NXT stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,400. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 419,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,297,335. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,880. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nextracker by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.