Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $110.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.