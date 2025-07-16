Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,795 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

