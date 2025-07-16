Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,843 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,141,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of UCB opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCB. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

