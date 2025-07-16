Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SFL worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SFL by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 883.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 636.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 39.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.51. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. SFL had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $186.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 263.41%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

