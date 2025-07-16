Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.