Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,449 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

