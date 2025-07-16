Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $56,763,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAP opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,387,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,595. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GAP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

