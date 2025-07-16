Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.48, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $254.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.