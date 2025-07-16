Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,808,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,183,000 after purchasing an additional 107,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,619,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

