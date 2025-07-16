Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $59.62.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.