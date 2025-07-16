Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $343,497,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $323,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $119,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $54,894,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $51,890,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

CURB opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.77 and a quick ratio of 27.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Curbline Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curbline Properties

In related news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

