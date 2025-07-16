Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

